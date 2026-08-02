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Bangladesh Issues Nationwide Alert Against Possible Attacks On Police Vehicles

Bangladeshi police personnel stand guard outside The Election Commission office in Dhaka ( File/AFP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Dhaka: Bangladesh police has issued a nationwide alert against possible terrorist or extremist attacks on vehicles used by law enforcement agencies, in line with intelligence reports. The Operations Control Branch (OCB) issued the internal directive on Saturday without naming or specifying the source of the threat. The directive, however, coincides with the second anniversary of the ouster of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2024, following a violent student-led street protest. A Bangladesh police headquarters (PHQ) official, familiar with the situation, said on Sunday that police units tightened countrywide security vigil against the possible attacks. “In line with a directive of our OCB, police units enforced the tightened vigil throughout Bangladesh against possible sabotage targeting particularly police vehicles, including jeeps, trucks and buses,” the official said.