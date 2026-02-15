ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Invites PM Modi For Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony; India Likely To Send Senior Govt Functionary

New Delhi: Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, sources said on Sunday.

Ahead of the swearing-in, chief adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has invited leaders from 13 countries including India to attend the ceremony, reported ANI, citing Prothom Alo. PM Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.

New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported. In a phone conversation with Rahman on Friday, PM Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.