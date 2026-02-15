Bangladesh Invites PM Modi For Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony; India Likely To Send Senior Govt Functionary
PM Modi is unlikely to attend as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, sources said on Sunday.
Ahead of the swearing-in, chief adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has invited leaders from 13 countries including India to attend the ceremony, reported ANI, citing Prothom Alo. PM Modi is unlikely to travel to Dhaka as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17.
New Delhi may send a senior government functionary to attend Rahman's swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported. In a phone conversation with Rahman on Friday, PM Modi congratulated the BNP leader on his party's victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.
"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," Modi said after the call. "As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," he said.
BNP also thanked PM Modi for his congratulatory message following the party's victory. In a post on X, it said, "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgement of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections.”
Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in… https://t.co/hJAOguIvKZ— Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) February 14, 2026
"This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process. Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens. We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the BNP said.
