ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Hopes No 'Pushback' After BJP's Win In Elections

Dhaka: Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday expressed hope that people will not be pushed in his country after the BJP's victory in the recent assembly polls in bordering states.

"I hope no such incident (push backs) will happen,” Ahmed told reporters when asked if he feared an increase in cases of people suspected of being illegal immigrants being pushed from India. Ahmed, however, said that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been asked to “remain alert” along the frontiers.

Ahmed’s comments came a day after Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was quoted in the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s official Facebook page saying that Bangladesh will take action if "push-in" incidents occur amid the change of power in the bordering state of West Bengal.