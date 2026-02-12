ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: Hindu Man Found Dead With Severe Injury Marks, Tied Limbs

Dhaka: A 28-year-old Hindu man was found dead with visible injury marks on his body in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district, just a day before the crucial general elections, raising fresh anxieties among minority communities over possible election-linked violence amid an already tense political atmosphere, according to local media reports.

Police confirmed that the deceased, identified as Ratan Shuvo Kar, worked at the Champara Tea Garden under the Islampur union, and his body was recovered with his hands and feet tied. According to a report by the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, locals discovered the body inside the tea estate where Kar was employed at around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and immediately alerted the authorities.

Eyewitness accounts cited in the report indicated that the body had several visible injury marks and was found in a blood-soaked condition. A co-worker alleged that Kar might have been killed at another location and that the body was later brought and dumped in the tea garden, though this claim remains unverified.

The Daily Star report further noted that certain residents suspect that the killing could be connected to the ongoing election climate, but no conclusive evidence has yet emerged to establish such a link. The incident has nonetheless intensified apprehensions among local communities, especially with the election scheduled to take place amid political uncertainty.