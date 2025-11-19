ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's HC Orders Review Of Security Measures For Courts, Judges

Dhaka: Bangladesh High Court has ordered a review of security measures for courts and judges in view of sporadic, clandestine violence in the capital and elsewhere over the death penalty verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a court official said Wednesday.

“The High Court asked the Supreme Court's registrar general to form a committee to assess existing security measures for the Supreme Court, subordinate courts and all judges across the country and submit a report in 90 days,” a lawyer familiar with the development said.

Unlike the federal structures as in India, unitary Bangladesh’s Supreme Court comprises two divisions --- the High Court and the Appellate Division, which is the apex court.

The lawyer said the bench comprising Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Justice Raziuddin Ahmed on Tuesday simultaneously issued a rule demanding an explanation about inaction by authorities concerned in ensuring overall security of judges, their courtrooms and residences, within the Supreme Court compound and all subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals across the country.

Hasina was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for “crimes against humanity” over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year. Even as Awami League has called for nationwide demonstrations to protest the death sentence handed down to its chief, security forces continued to maintain a strict vigil across major cities on Wednesday.

Lawyer Mehedi Hasan filed the writ while two fellow lawyers told the court that the authorities had failed to ensure adequate security for judges, their courtrooms and residences across subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals.

They referred to past incidents, including the killing of two judges in 2005 by Islamist militants, and the recent murder of Rajshahi Metropolitan Sessions Judge's son, as “ominous signs” for the judiciary.