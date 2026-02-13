ETV Bharat / international

Tarique Rahman Set For Twin Wins As BNP Takes Early Lead In Bangladesh Polls; Jamaat Poised For Opposition Role

Dhaka: Early results show the BNP holding a lead in post-Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh without the presence of Awami League, the party which allegedly ruled the counry with an iron fist, while Jamaat-e-Islami is poised to assume the role of the main opposition party in parliament.

The trends indicate a Preliminary projections from the 13th national parliamentary election indicate that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to win the Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6 constituencies.

The Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6 constituency win of BNP chairman was reported by Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell. According to the Dhaka Tribune on Thursday, millions of voters cast their ballots in a largely peaceful and festive atmosphere, marking the first general election and national referendum since the July Revolution of 2024.

Voting began at 7:30 am (local time) and continued uninterrupted for nine hours, with voters using two separate ballot papers, one for the parliamentary election and another for the referendum, placed in transparent ballot boxes at 42,659 polling stations nationwide.

The election was held in 299 of the country's 300 constituencies. Voting in the Sherpur-3 constituency was postponed following the death of an MP candidate. According to the Election Commission (EC), voter turnout stood at 47.91 per cent in 36,031 centres as of 2 pm, nearly seven hours into polling.

However, according to Dhaka Tribune reporters who visited several polling centres in the capital, turnout varied by area, though voter presence remained visible from morning through the afternoon.

At around 11 am, nearly four hours after polling began, long queues of about 700 voters were observed inside the playground of Banani Model School, where voters of different age groups, including young voters, women, and elderly citizens, waited to exercise their franchise.

Several voters said this was the first peaceful and festive election since the December 29, 2008, parliamentary polls. Elderly voters also turned out in large numbers, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

At Segunbagicha High School and Begum Rahima High School centres, voters stood in multiple queues from early morning. Male voter turnout was higher in the early hours, while female participation increased gradually.

Polling agents from BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were present at all Dhaka centres visited by this correspondent. However, some independent candidates, including Tasnim Jara, alleged that their polling agents faced obstruction at certain centres.

The parliamentary election and referendum were held simultaneously, with officials noting that vote counting may take additional time as ballots will need to be separated. Army personnel were deployed at several polling centres, and patrols were observed across the capital. Security measures were visibly tightened, with law enforcement stationed at key points, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

CCTV cameras were installed at most centres, including near booths, though some centres did not have cameras inside voting compartments. Election officials said the enhanced security and monitoring boosted voter confidence.