ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Garment Workers' Unrest Shuts Over 500 Factories, Threatens Global Export Supply Chains

New Delhi: Widespread protests by readymade garment (RMG) and textile workers in Bangladesh since October 31 have disrupted operations across major industrial centres, raising concerns over the country’s export commitments, employment conditions and economic stability.

Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday. The protests, driven primarily by demands for a substantial increase in minimum wages, have spread across Dhaka, Gazipur, Ashulia, Savar and other industrial areas. What began as demonstrations over workers’ pay and employment conditions has escalated into clashes with police, road blockades, factory closures, vandalism and incidents of arson.

The immediate concern for Bangladesh is the disruption of an industry that forms the backbone of its export economy, which also impacts international supply chains.

For India, the developments warrant close attention because Bangladesh is not merely a competitor in the international apparel market but also an important participant in regional textile supply chains and a neighbouring country whose economic stability has implications for cross-border trade.

Police personnel detain a garment worker during a protest demanding higher minimum wages in Dhaka on November 2, 2026. (AFP)

India's textile and apparel industry could face both opportunities and competitive challenges if disruptions in Bangladesh's garment manufacturing sector persist. While India could gain international orders, exports of raw materials like cotton to Bangladesh could be impacted.

How the protests began and spread

The immediate trigger for the latest wave of demonstrations was the demand by garment workers for a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 Bangladeshi taka or around ₹22,845, compared with the existing minimum of 12,500 taka or around ₹9,518.

The proposed increase represents a 140 per cent rise and reflects workers’ growing frustration over the gap between wages and the cost of living.

The protests gained momentum on October 31, when workers from several garment factories in the Ashulia and Gazipur industrial belts stopped work and took to the streets. Demonstrations spread to other manufacturing locations.

Workers also raised demands for an end to arbitrary dismissals, the removal of blacklisting practices that allegedly prevent dismissed employees from securing employment elsewhere, and the reinstatement of workers who had lost their jobs.

The immediate grievances are rooted in rising household expenditure, including housing rents, transportation, food, electricity and other essential expenses. Workers argue that their earnings have not kept pace with inflation and that the existing wage structure has become increasingly inadequate to sustain their families.

The last major revision of the garment industry’s minimum wage, from 8,000 to 12,500 taka, came into effect on December 1, 2023. Under the amended labour legislation, the wage structure is due for another review in December 2026.

Workers’ representatives have also accused the authorities of delaying the formation of a new minimum wage board despite repeated demands for its establishment.

The unrest intensified on November 1, when demonstrations spread to Dhaka’s Mirpur industrial area and several locations in Gazipur and Savar.

Police personnel stand guard as garment workers gather to protest demanding higher minimum wages in Dhaka on November 2, 2026. (AFP)

Clashes broke out when police attempted to disperse demonstrators. Law enforcement personnel used tear gas, water cannons and sound grenades, while protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism.

According to Bangladesh’s The Daily Star news website, at least 529 garment factories declared holidays on November 1, while the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) reported that nearly 987,190 workers had left their workplaces amid the unrest.

Government response and formation of a wage board

The Bangladesh government, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, moved to contain the situation by announcing the formation of a six-member minimum wage board on November 1.

The board is chaired by Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman with representation from garment manufacturers, workers and an independent member from Dhaka University.

Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury appealed to workers to return to their factories, arguing that their principal demand for a formal wage review had been addressed through the board's establishment.

However, the announcement failed to immediately restore normalcy. Workers continued their demonstrations, maintaining that the wage revision process must produce a meaningful increase and address their other employment-related grievances.

Prime Minister Rahman also convened an emergency meeting with senior ministers and advisers to discuss the situation and instructed the authorities to ensure the safety of workers, factories and public property.

The government has also alleged that political elements were attempting to exploit the workers’ grievances to create instability. These allegations have been contested in the broader debate over the causes of the unrest, with labour representatives maintaining that the underlying wage and workplace issues are genuine.

The BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), meanwhile, have warned that continued factory closures could compel manufacturers to suspend operations for longer periods. Factory owners have also indicated that they may invoke the country’s labour legislation to enforce a no-work, no-pay arrangement if workers refuse to resume production.

On November 2, the country’s garment factories reopened after the widespread closures of the previous day, but the situation remained tense. Fresh clashes continued in Dhaka and nearby industrial centres, while security personnel, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, were deployed in Gazipur. The reopening therefore represents a resumption of operations rather than a resolution of the labour dispute.

Police personnel stand guard near the site of garment workers protest demanding higher minimum wages in Dhaka on November 2, 2026. (AFP)

Why the unrest matters to Bangladesh’s economy

The significance of the protests extends well beyond the immediate industrial disruption.

Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry is one of the principal pillars of its economy and the country’s largest export-earning sector. It accounts for more than 80 per cent of national export earnings, contributes approximately 10 per cent to GDP and provides employment to around four million people.

The industry generated approximately $38.7 billion in exports during FY2025-26, according to figures reported by Bangladeshi media.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China and has established itself as a major sourcing destination for international fashion brands and retailers, particularly in Europe and North America.

The latest unrest has emerged at a particularly sensitive time. October to February-March is an important order-placement period, when manufacturers negotiate with international buyers and secure production commitments for subsequent seasons.

According to the Daily Star and The Business Standard websites of Bangladesh, industry representatives estimate that approximately 40 per cent of annual export orders are secured during this period.

Consequently, even temporary disruptions could affect production schedules, delivery commitments and the confidence of overseas buyers.