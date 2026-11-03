Bangladesh Garment Workers' Unrest Shuts Over 500 Factories, Threatens Global Export Supply Chains
The protests in Bangladesh create opportunities and challenges for India’s textile industry.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Widespread protests by readymade garment (RMG) and textile workers in Bangladesh since October 31 have disrupted operations across major industrial centres, raising concerns over the country’s export commitments, employment conditions and economic stability.
Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday. The protests, driven primarily by demands for a substantial increase in minimum wages, have spread across Dhaka, Gazipur, Ashulia, Savar and other industrial areas. What began as demonstrations over workers’ pay and employment conditions has escalated into clashes with police, road blockades, factory closures, vandalism and incidents of arson.
The immediate concern for Bangladesh is the disruption of an industry that forms the backbone of its export economy, which also impacts international supply chains.
For India, the developments warrant close attention because Bangladesh is not merely a competitor in the international apparel market but also an important participant in regional textile supply chains and a neighbouring country whose economic stability has implications for cross-border trade.
India's textile and apparel industry could face both opportunities and competitive challenges if disruptions in Bangladesh's garment manufacturing sector persist. While India could gain international orders, exports of raw materials like cotton to Bangladesh could be impacted.
How the protests began and spread
The immediate trigger for the latest wave of demonstrations was the demand by garment workers for a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 Bangladeshi taka or around ₹22,845, compared with the existing minimum of 12,500 taka or around ₹9,518.
The proposed increase represents a 140 per cent rise and reflects workers’ growing frustration over the gap between wages and the cost of living.
The protests gained momentum on October 31, when workers from several garment factories in the Ashulia and Gazipur industrial belts stopped work and took to the streets. Demonstrations spread to other manufacturing locations.
#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Tensions escalate in Bangladesh on the fourth day of garment workers' protests demanding higher wages. Garment factories, particularly in Dhaka's Mirpur area, had partially resumed operations in the morning. However, workers have once again walked out… pic.twitter.com/FIWMPeY3yR— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
Workers also raised demands for an end to arbitrary dismissals, the removal of blacklisting practices that allegedly prevent dismissed employees from securing employment elsewhere, and the reinstatement of workers who had lost their jobs.
The immediate grievances are rooted in rising household expenditure, including housing rents, transportation, food, electricity and other essential expenses. Workers argue that their earnings have not kept pace with inflation and that the existing wage structure has become increasingly inadequate to sustain their families.
The last major revision of the garment industry’s minimum wage, from 8,000 to 12,500 taka, came into effect on December 1, 2023. Under the amended labour legislation, the wage structure is due for another review in December 2026.
Workers’ representatives have also accused the authorities of delaying the formation of a new minimum wage board despite repeated demands for its establishment.
The unrest intensified on November 1, when demonstrations spread to Dhaka’s Mirpur industrial area and several locations in Gazipur and Savar.
Clashes broke out when police attempted to disperse demonstrators. Law enforcement personnel used tear gas, water cannons and sound grenades, while protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism.
According to Bangladesh’s The Daily Star news website, at least 529 garment factories declared holidays on November 1, while the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) reported that nearly 987,190 workers had left their workplaces amid the unrest.
Government response and formation of a wage board
The Bangladesh government, headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, moved to contain the situation by announcing the formation of a six-member minimum wage board on November 1.
The board is chaired by Senior District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman with representation from garment manufacturers, workers and an independent member from Dhaka University.
Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury appealed to workers to return to their factories, arguing that their principal demand for a formal wage review had been addressed through the board's establishment.
However, the announcement failed to immediately restore normalcy. Workers continued their demonstrations, maintaining that the wage revision process must produce a meaningful increase and address their other employment-related grievances.
Prime Minister Rahman also convened an emergency meeting with senior ministers and advisers to discuss the situation and instructed the authorities to ensure the safety of workers, factories and public property.
The government has also alleged that political elements were attempting to exploit the workers’ grievances to create instability. These allegations have been contested in the broader debate over the causes of the unrest, with labour representatives maintaining that the underlying wage and workplace issues are genuine.
The BGMEA and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), meanwhile, have warned that continued factory closures could compel manufacturers to suspend operations for longer periods. Factory owners have also indicated that they may invoke the country’s labour legislation to enforce a no-work, no-pay arrangement if workers refuse to resume production.
On November 2, the country’s garment factories reopened after the widespread closures of the previous day, but the situation remained tense. Fresh clashes continued in Dhaka and nearby industrial centres, while security personnel, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, were deployed in Gazipur. The reopening therefore represents a resumption of operations rather than a resolution of the labour dispute.
Why the unrest matters to Bangladesh’s economy
The significance of the protests extends well beyond the immediate industrial disruption.
Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry is one of the principal pillars of its economy and the country’s largest export-earning sector. It accounts for more than 80 per cent of national export earnings, contributes approximately 10 per cent to GDP and provides employment to around four million people.
The industry generated approximately $38.7 billion in exports during FY2025-26, according to figures reported by Bangladeshi media.
Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China and has established itself as a major sourcing destination for international fashion brands and retailers, particularly in Europe and North America.
The latest unrest has emerged at a particularly sensitive time. October to February-March is an important order-placement period, when manufacturers negotiate with international buyers and secure production commitments for subsequent seasons.
According to the Daily Star and The Business Standard websites of Bangladesh, industry representatives estimate that approximately 40 per cent of annual export orders are secured during this period.
Consequently, even temporary disruptions could affect production schedules, delivery commitments and the confidence of overseas buyers.
The danger is that international retailers, which generally operate according to strict seasonal delivery schedules, may seek alternative manufacturing locations if they believe Bangladesh cannot guarantee uninterrupted production.
This could have consequences extending beyond the factories directly affected by the protests. Textile mills, dyeing and finishing units, packaging manufacturers, transport companies, freight operators and other ancillary businesses depend on the uninterrupted functioning of the garment industry.
The government’s challenge is therefore twofold: addressing legitimate wage grievances while preventing the disruption from undermining Bangladesh’s export competitiveness.
A substantial wage increase could improve workers’ purchasing power and reduce the likelihood of recurring labour unrest. However, manufacturers argue that higher labour costs, energy uncertainty, production expenses and weakening demand in major overseas markets are already squeezing their margins.
An excessively prolonged dispute could create a difficult situation in which workers face income losses from factory closures while manufacturers risk losing international orders.
Implications for India
The developments in Bangladesh have several implications for India, encompassing trade, textile manufacturing, export competitiveness, employment, regional supply chains and bilateral economic relations.
The most immediate potential benefit for India is the possibility of international apparel orders shifting from Bangladesh to Indian manufacturers.
Bangladesh’s position as the world’s second-largest garment exporter means that disruptions to its production network can affect international fashion companies that depend heavily on the country for sourcing.
India, with its established textile manufacturing ecosystem, could emerge as an alternative destination for some of these orders.
Major Indian textile and apparel manufacturing centres such as Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Ludhiana, Surat and Ahmedabad could potentially benefit if international buyers seek to diversify their sourcing arrangements.
Indian manufacturers have capabilities across several segments, including cotton garments, knitted apparel, home textiles, synthetic fabrics, technical textiles and value-added clothing.
The latest unrest could encourage international brands to reconsider their dependence on a single manufacturing location and distribute orders across multiple countries.
This would be consistent with the broader global trend towards supply-chain diversification, particularly among companies seeking to reduce exposure to labour unrest, political uncertainty and logistical disruptions.
There is also a precedent. During the political turmoil and widespread factory closures in Bangladesh in August 2024, Indian apparel exporters reported the possibility of international orders being redirected towards India.
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) had then indicated that Indian manufacturers could be approached to fill some of the supply gap, although industry representatives cautioned that India’s existing production capacity and supply-chain constraints would limit its ability to absorb a sudden influx of orders.
The November 2026 developments could revive similar opportunities, particularly if the disruption continues for several weeks.
However, any shift in orders should not be treated as automatic or permanent. International buyers would assess prices, manufacturing capacity, product quality, delivery schedules and the availability of skilled workers before moving production out of Bangladesh.
What the Bangladesh labour unrest means for India’s textile industry
An important consideration is that Bangladesh has a significant cost advantage in labour-intensive garment manufacturing.
Even if the government approves a considerable increase, Bangladesh could retain some cost advantages depending on the final wage structure, productivity and other manufacturing expenses.
An analysis published by Business Standard on November 2 compared the proposed Bangladeshi wage with minimum wages for unskilled garment workers in selected Indian states.
It reported approximate monthly rates in the following Indian states: Karnataka (₹13,254); Tamil Nadu (₹14,044), and Punjab (₹13,486).
These figures are not directly comparable across countries because exchange rates, statutory wage categories, working hours and additional employment benefits differ. Nevertheless, they illustrate the cost pressures faced by Indian manufacturers competing in the international apparel market.
According to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, the current stir should be seen as a regular exercise as India’s eastern neighbour has been facing severe inflation for the last four years.
“On the other hand, the mass uprising of August 2024 (that led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) added various new problems to Bangladesh’s economic conditions and law and order situation,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “Our textile workers mostly belong unexceptionally to the underprivileged section of our society. They mostly have to bear the brunt of this situation.”
Tapan further explained that a wage board for Bangladesh’s garment workers is definitely bound to be set up.
“Due to the overall poor economic performance and other crises faced by the country, employers too suffer to a large extent,” he said. “That is why, had it not been for the workers’ unrest, the government and the employers would not agree to set up a wage board.”
As far as India is concerned, Tapan said that India would not suffer much as Indian imports of Bangladeshi textile products have been on the decline in recent times. Cotton yarn, fabrics and handloom products accounted for around $2 billion of India's total exports of $10.58 billion to Bangladesh for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, according to commerce ministry data.
“India can source from other countries,” he said.
At the same time, Tapan said that there is bound to be some political tension, as Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the current protest has been fuelled by some quarters “beyond our boundaries”.
“So, this issue may further affect relations between India and Bangladesh,” he added.
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