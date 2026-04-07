ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Arrested By The Dhaka Metropolitan Police

Dhaka: Bangladesh's former speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, according to media reports. Chaudhury was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) in connection with a case filed at Lalbagh police station over incidents of violence and vandalism during the mass uprising, Prothom Alo reported.

A DB source said that she had been in hiding at various locations. Most recently, she had been staying at a relative’s residence in Dhanmondi, from where she was detained on Tuesday morning, the report added. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DMP’s media division, M N Nasir Uddin, said that Chaudhury is currently being interrogated, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

“As far as we know, cases have been filed against her over incidents during the July movement at Banani and Uttara police stations in the capital. There is also a case against her in Rangpur,” he said.

The DC added that she is now being questioned and further steps will be announced later. Chaudhury served as the first female speaker of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad from April 2013 until September 2024. She was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Rangpur-6 constituency.