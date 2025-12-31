ETV Bharat / international

Former Bangladesh PM Khalida Zia's Funeral To Be Held Shortly, Jaishankar In Dhaka To Attend Ceremony

A portrait of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is displayed on a digital screen near the hospital where she died, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: The funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died on Tuesday in Dhaka, will be held shortly from now. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and is representing India at the ceremony.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to be held at Manik Mia Avenue, with foreign dignitaries, political leaders, and representatives from various countries expected to attend. Following the funeral, Khaleda will be laid to rest with state honours at around 3:30 pm beside her husband, slain president and freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.

Earlier today, Jaishankar was received at the airport by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, spokesperson of the Indian mission in Dhaka, confirmed to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). A special flight carrying the Indian minister landed at Dhaka at 11:30 am, the BSS added.