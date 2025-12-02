ETV Bharat / international

Security Tightened At Dhaka Hospital As Chinese Medics Join Efforts To Treat Critically Ill Zia

In this Oct. 10, 2012, former prime minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia, in New Delhi. Zia's health condition is "extremely critical", a close aide said on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Dhaka: Security was tightened around Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Tuesday as a specialist medical team from China joined efforts to treat the ailing politician, who remains in a highly critical condition at a private hospital in Dhaka.

Police erected a barricade at the main gate of Evercare Hospital around 2 am, with hospital sources saying more than two dozen personnel have been deployed to regulate patients' movement and reinforce Zia’s security, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson was admitted to the hospital on November 23 after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs. Four days later, the three-time prime minister was shifted to the coronary care unit after several of her health complications worsened.

Her condition deteriorated further, and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan said on Monday. A five-member specialist team from China arrived in Dhaka on Monday and was seen entering the hospital late in the night, according to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

The delegation earlier held a meeting with the medical board overseeing Zia's treatment, confirmed the board's head and cardiologist, Dr Shahabuddin Talukder. Talukder said Zia’s condition remained unchanged and that she was not fit to travel abroad for advanced treatment.

He added that further expert opinion was urgently needed, with another team of Chinese specialists expected to arrive later on Tuesday. The tightened security followed the interim government’s decision on Monday to declare Zia a “very, very important person”, enabling the deployment of the Special Security Force (SSF) for her protection.