India, China And Pakistan Express Deep Sadness Over Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Demise
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, died at the age of 80 on early Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST
Dhaka: India, China And Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, paying tribute to her political legacy and role in shaping the country's democratic journey.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the death of his former Bangladesh counterpart Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions towards the development of the neighbouring country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2025
Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.
As the… pic.twitter.com/BLg6K52vak
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss."
"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a condolence message, expressed “deep sadness” at the passing of Zia, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a "lasting legacy". “Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan,” he said.
China also conveyed its condolences, with the Chinese leadership mourning Zia's demise and reaffirming continued friendly relations with the BNP, the state-run BSS news agency reported.
In a condolence letter to Tarique Rahman, Zia's son and the acting chairman of the BNP, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen expressed that the former prime minister was a strong advocate for freedom and a significant figure in the political history of her country.
Yao said Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have separately conveyed their condolences to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.
Yao added Zia "embodied the democratic aspirations" of the Bangladeshi people and inspired the nation through her resilience, courage and leadership. "She was also a cherished friend of the Chinese people, whose contributions helped strengthen China-Bangladesh relations," he said.
The Chinese people will always remember her with deep gratitude and the highest respect, the ambassador said. He further said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) would continue to maintain its longstanding and friendly relations with the BNP under the leadership of Tarique Rahman. The three-time prime minister of Bangladesh breathed her last early Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80. (With PTI Inputs)
