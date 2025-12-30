ETV Bharat / international

India, China And Pakistan Express Deep Sadness Over Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Demise

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and leader of the four-parties opposition alliance Khaleda Zia (R) waves to her supporters during a brief rally just before a mass march in Dhaka 19 April 2001. ( AP )

Dhaka: India, China And Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, paying tribute to her political legacy and role in shaping the country's democratic journey.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the death of his former Bangladesh counterpart Khaleda Zia, saying her contributions towards the development of the neighbouring country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss."

"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a condolence message, expressed “deep sadness” at the passing of Zia, describing her as a leader whose lifelong service to Bangladesh left a "lasting legacy". “Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan,” he said.