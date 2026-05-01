ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry Summons India's Acting Envoy

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has summoned India's acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and lodged a formal protest over certain comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to a media report.

Director General (South Asia) Ishrat Jahan conveyed Bangladesh's position to the Indian diplomat on Thursday, an official was quoted as saying by the UNB news service. In a social media post, Sarma last week said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and pushed back to Bangladesh.

"Rude people don't understand soft language. We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night," Sarma said.