Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry Summons India's Acting Envoy
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has summoned Pawan Badhe over Himanta's post, saying 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and pushed back to Bangladesh.
By PTI
Published : May 1, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Dhaka: Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has summoned India's acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and lodged a formal protest over certain comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to a media report.
Director General (South Asia) Ishrat Jahan conveyed Bangladesh's position to the Indian diplomat on Thursday, an official was quoted as saying by the UNB news service. In a social media post, Sarma last week said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and pushed back to Bangladesh.
"Rude people don't understand soft language. We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night," Sarma said.
Ishrat told the Indian diplomat that such comments undermine the spirit of friendly relations between the two countries. The official described the remarks as "disparaging" to Bangladesh-India relations and expressed Dhaka's displeasure.
Ishrat highlighted the importance of exercising restraint when addressing sensitive bilateral issues. The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed a major downturn after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Hasina government in 2024.
India and Bangladesh are making efforts to rebuild bilateral ties after Tarique Rahman became prime minister following his Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s victory in the February parliamentary polls.