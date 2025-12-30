ETV Bharat / international

Khaleda Zia: A Formidable Figure Who Dominated Bangladesh Politics For Decades

FILE - Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia waves to supporters after she was arrested, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 3, 2007. ( AP )

Dhaka: Khaleda Zia, the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and the second in the Muslim world, dominated the country's politics for decades alongside her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina. Zia, the longtime chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a three-time prime minister, died early Tuesday in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

She is admired by her supporters for her role in restoring democracy in the country following military or quasi-military rule since 1975. Zia largely dominated Bangladesh's politics in the 1990s as well as in the early 2000s.

Her political journey, spanning over four decades, was one of tremendous highs and lows: from leading a major party and governing the country to being convicted on corruption charges and later receiving a presidential pardon.

Zia's rise as a public figure is widely viewed as accidental. A decade after becoming a widow at the age of 35, she assumed the role of prime minister, but her entry into politics was not planned.

She was largely unfamiliar with the political world until she was seemingly dragged into it following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, a military strongman turned politician, in an abortive army coup on May 30, 1981.

Before this, she was merely regarded as the wife of a general and later the First Lady. However, she quickly made her mark as the top leader of the BNP, the party her husband had founded in 1978.

She was enrolled as a primary member on January 3, 1982. By March of the following year, she became the party's vice president, and in May 1984, BNP's Chairperson - a position she held until her death. Her main rival throughout this period was Sheikh Hasina, the chief of the Awami League.

After the 1982 military coup by the then Army chief Gen HM Ershad, Zia initiated a movement for restoring democracy. In 1986, Ershad announced a presidential election amid simultaneous campaigns by Zia's BNP-led alliance and Hasina's Awami League-led 15-party coalition.

Both alliances initially decided to boycott the polls, but the Awami League, along with the Communist Party and other parties, eventually participated. Zia's alliance stuck to the boycott, and Ershad placed Hasina under house arrest before the widely believed rigged March election, securing his position as president as a nominee of the Jatiya Party.

"Her (Zia’s) popularity soared after she boycotted the polls in 1986,” wrote Professor Howher Rizvi, who later became international affairs adviser of Hasina's government. After the fall of the Ershad regime in December 1990, a caretaker government headed by Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed conducted the elections in February 1991.

BNP emerged as the party with majority to the surprise of many who believed the Awami League would win the polls. The new parliament amended the constitution, switching to a parliamentary system from a presidential form of government, and Zia became the first woman prime minister in Bangladesh and second in the Muslim world after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto.

BNP was re-elected to power in 1996, but the government lasted only 12 days as the Awami League staged vigorous street campaigns. Zia’s government quit after introducing the caretaker government system. Though BNP lost the fresh election in June 1996, the party won 116 seats, becoming the largest opposition in the country's history.