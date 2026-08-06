ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Expresses 'Outrage' Over Hasina's Media Interaction In India

From left, Director for Bangladesh Human Rights Watch USA Shah Md Bakhtiar, veteran International Journalist and Political Analyst Waiel Awwad, General Secretary of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, former Bangladesh education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, writer and political analyst Abu Obaidha Arin and others during a virtual press conference of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. It was Hasina's first public media interaction since fleeing to India on August 5, 2024. ( PTI )

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed outrage over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi, saying the event has hurt the sentiments of its people and could adversely affect efforts to improve bilateral ties with India.

During an audio-only virtual press conference, her first public media interaction since fleeing to India on August 5, 2024, following a massive protest, Hasina declared that she is determined to return to Bangladesh in December to put the country on the "right track". Attendees were unable to see the former prime minister and heard only her voice.

Reacting to the press conference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement said Bangladesh is "outraged" that the "absconding convicted" Hasina was allowed to engage in live interaction with the media in New Delhi.

The ministry said it had conveyed its concerns to the Government of India in advance about the "likely ramifications" of the event for bilateral relations, but the interaction was allowed to take place.

The statement said Bangladesh desires to maintain a "constructive, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relationship with India based on sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and national dignity".

On the contrary, it said, permitting Hasina to publicly interact with the media has hurt public sentiment in Bangladesh and was "detrimental to the development of harmonious bilateral relations" between the two neighbours. The MoFA expressed disappointment that its requests seeking Hasina's return under the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty signed in 2013 had not yet received a response.