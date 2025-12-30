ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Envoy In Delhi Reaches Dhaka On Urgent Call: Report

Dhaka: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Reaz Hamidullah overnight reached Dhaka following an “urgent call” from the foreign ministry amid visibly strained bilateral ties, reports said late Monday.

“In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis,” mass-circulation daily Prothom Alo reported. Quoting an unnamed “responsible source” in the foreign office, the newspaper said Hamidullah reached Dhaka on Monday night in response to the call.