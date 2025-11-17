ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: Dhaka Under Tight Security Ahead Of Tribunal Verdict Against Ex-PM Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh enforced heightened security across Dhaka and other regions overnight amid sporadic arson and crude bomb attacks ahead of Monday’s verdict by a special tribunal against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of alleged crimes against humanity.

Authorities ordered strict military, paramilitary and police vigil after reports that Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League had announced a two-day shutdown ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) verdict.

Unidentified people on Sunday night set on fire the vehicle dumping corner of a police station complex and detonated two crude bombs outside the residence of an advisory council member of interim government chief. Professor Muhammad Yunus, besides triggering explosions at several intersections in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) asked its personnel to shoot violent protesters on sight as tensions spiralled. ICT-BD prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina, 78.

“I stated over the wireless that anyone who sets a bus on fire or throws crude bombs with intent to kill should be shot. This authority is clearly provided in our law,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said late Sunday.

Dhaka has witnessed a series of mostly predawn clandestine attacks since November 10, including crude bomb explosions at the entrance of the Yunus-founded Grameen Bank headquarters in Mirpur. Officials said several branches of the bank were also targeted in coordinated petrol bomb and arson attacks.

Unidentified attackers also torched several parked buses during the past week, killing one driver who was asleep inside a vehicle. Hasina, currently in India, and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were tried in absentia. The third accused, former police chief Abdullah Al Mamun, faced the trial in person and turned “approver”, apparently seeking leniency.

“We have sought the highest possible sentence for Hasina. We also requested seizure of the convicts’ property for distribution among families of martyrs and injured victims of last year’s violent street protests,” ICT-BD prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said on Sunday.