ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh’s Deposed PM Hasina Congratulates Newly Appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari as he assumed office as West Bengal’s Chief Minister after the BJP’s landslide victory in the state.

“I congratulate Suvendu Adhikari on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Bangladesh on his assuming office as the Chief Minister after the huge victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal State Assembly,” Hasina said in a statement.

She said West Bengal’s role in genuine friendly relations between Bangladesh and India was unique and “I believe under his leadership this relationship will reach a new trajectory”.

“As a neighbour, we always wish for prosperity and peace in West Bengal,” said Hasina, whose Awami League was disbanded by Muhammad Yunus’ past interim regime. At the same time, the ban was endorsed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government in parliament.