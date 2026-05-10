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Bangladesh’s Deposed PM Hasina Congratulates Newly Appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Hasina highlighted the unique role of West Bengal in fostering Bangladesh-India relations and expressed optimism that the relationship will reach new heights under his leadership.

File photo of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
File photo of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (AFP)
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By PTI

Published : May 10, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Dhaka: Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari as he assumed office as West Bengal’s Chief Minister after the BJP’s landslide victory in the state.

“I congratulate Suvendu Adhikari on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Bangladesh on his assuming office as the Chief Minister after the huge victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal State Assembly,” Hasina said in a statement.

She said West Bengal’s role in genuine friendly relations between Bangladesh and India was unique and “I believe under his leadership this relationship will reach a new trajectory”.

“As a neighbour, we always wish for prosperity and peace in West Bengal,” said Hasina, whose Awami League was disbanded by Muhammad Yunus’ past interim regime. At the same time, the ban was endorsed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s incumbent Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government in parliament.

In another development, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman told reporters his party was observing the situation in West Bengal following the polls.

“We will do whatever is needed as a neighbour … not just West Bengal alone, we are opposed to any injustice against innocent people in any place in the world,” he said, adding that India was a secular country and its constitution entitled followers of any faith to every civic right.

Also Read:

  1. West Bengal: MLAs To Begin Swearing In On Wednesday; First Suvendu Adhikari-led Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna On Friday
  2. Suvendu Reviews Law And Order, Welfare Schemes After Taking Oath As Bengal CM

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL CM SUVENDU ADHIKARI
HASINA CONGRATULATES ADHIKARI
WEST BENGAL NEW CM
BANGLADESH DEPOSED PM HASINA

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