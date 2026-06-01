ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh, Cyprus In Fray For President Of 81st UNGA Session

United Nations: Bangladesh and Cyprus will face off this week in a closely-watched election for the President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and Cyprus' Special Envoy for Multilateralism Ambassador Andreas Kakouris are vying to lead the 193-member General Assembly during its 81st session, which begins in September.

The General Assembly, the chief deliberative, policy-making and representative organ of the United Nations, will vote on June 2 to elect its next president for a one-year term. In line with the established regional rotation, the President of the 81st session will be elected from the Asia-Pacific Group.

The election will be held a day before the 193-member Assembly elects five new non-permanent members to the 15-nation UN Security Council for the 2027-28 term.

The successful candidate will succeed current General Assembly President and former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, who is only the fifth woman to hold the post in the UN's 80-year history.

Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh's Foreign Minister in February this year. Earlier, he served as National Security Adviser and High Representative for the Rohingya issue in Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Kakouris brings more than four decades of diplomatic and administrative experience in multilateral and bilateral diplomacy. He has served as Cyprus' Ambassador and High Commissioner to the United States, among other senior diplomatic assignments.

He is currently Special Envoy for Multilateralism in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and most recently served as Permanent Secretary/State Secretary of the ministry.

The election comes amid raging global conflicts, a deeply polarised UN Security Council failing to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security, and heightened scrutiny of the effectiveness of the United Nations amid mounting financial constraints.

The world body has also begun the process of selecting its next Secretary-General as the tenure of incumbent UN chief Antonio Guterres is due to conclude at the end of next year.