ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Court To Hear Charge-Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina On June 17

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Friday will hear arguments on framing of charges in a sedition case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others. Dhaka Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Moin Uddin Chowdhury fixed the June 17 date, allowing a plea by the defence seeking more time, according to the state-run BSS news agency on Wednesday.

The case relates to allegations that the accused were involved in anti-state activities and conspired to overthrow the then Muhammad Yunus-led interim government by participating in a virtual “Joy Bangla Brigade” meeting on December 19, 2024.

The meeting, attended by 577 participants worldwide, allegedly included pledges to incite rebellion and reinstate Hasina as prime minister. Joy Bangla Brigade is a strong supporter of Hasina's Awami League party and the legacy of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Of the 286 accused, 259, including Hasina, remain at large and are being tried in absentia. The court had earlier issued public notices in October last year, asking the fugitives to appear.