Bangladesh Court Sentences Ousted PM Hasina To 21 Years In Jail In 3 Corruption Cases

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Thursday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years of imprisonment in three corruption cases filed by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New City Project.

The latest verdict comes just days after Bangladesh's ICT on November 17 pronounced a death sentence for Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year. It also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 announced the verdict.

Hasina was handed seven years' imprisonment in each of the three cases, while her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul were sentenced to five years each in prison in one of the three cases. Of the 20 other accused, 19 received varying prison terms, and one was acquitted in all three cases, Bangladeshi leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.