ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh civil society demands judicial probe into Hindu family’s murder

Dhaka: A civil society group on Saturday demanded judicial investigation into the murder of a Hindu family amid skepticism over police explanations about the massacre in northwestern Rangpur in Bangladesh.

The demand by Rangpur City Civic Society (RCCS) came two days after leading rights group Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK) and minority rights group Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council raised questions surrounding the police account of the family's murder.

Decomposed bodies of retired Hindu school teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, 65, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty, 50, and their children, Agami Chakraborty Prarthi, 23, and Priyam Chakraborty, 12, were discovered August 22 in their locked home in Rangpur. Police detained two men, cousins Mughdho and Siddhartha, for their involvement in the killings.

On Saturday, the RCCS said in a statement read out at a press conference: “The police comments in the media over the murders of all four members of the family after the arrest of two suspects created skepticism and questions in the public mind reflecting their lack of confidence on police actions.”

The group said they identified 19 questions regarding the two subsequent police statements which contradicted the comments of the slain family’s relatives, circumstance of the crime scene and forensic experts.

The ASK group raised near identical questions surrounding the police account of the murder of the family saying the skepticisms should not be dismissed as baseless or misleading.