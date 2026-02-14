ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Cabinet Oath In Next Four Days: Official

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman, second right, speaks at a press conference after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman within next four days, officials said on Saturday. Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

The BNP leader is set to become the prime minister, replacing the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus. “In line with the Constitution, the president will administer the oath at Bangabhaban (presidential palace),” Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said without giving any specific date for the oath ceremony.

But a senior BNP policy-making leader, preferring anonymity, told PTI that the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on February 16 or 17. The Constitution requires the cabinet oath-taking ceremony to be followed by the swearing-in of new parliament members, while a key aide to Rahman said the existing legal scenario made the issue a little complicated.

“The speaker of the last parliament is supposed to conduct the MPs' oath of office but she resigned and is living in an undisclosed location. The deputy speaker is in jail,” he said, wishing not to be named.

In such circumstances, he said, the president might select someone to conduct the event of administering the lawmakers’ oath as “the Constitution has kept a provision” for such an eventuality.