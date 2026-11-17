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Bangladesh Border Force Detains BSF Jawan

Representational Picture ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Bangladesh's border guarding force, BGB, on Tuesday detained a BSF jawan who crossed over to the other side inadvertently, officials said. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops apprehended the jawan in Sylhet district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawan entered the Bangladeshi side inadvertently, officials told PTI. A flag meeting is being held to bring him back, they said. The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh International Border (IB) on the country's eastern flank.