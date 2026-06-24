ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Becomes Latest Member Of International Big Cat Alliance

New Delhi: Bangladesh on Wednesday became the newest member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a platform that brings together countries which are home to the seven big cats — lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.

Now, there are 27 member countries and five observer countries as part of the IBCA.

In a post on X, IBCA said, “The International Big Cat Alliance (#IBCA) warmly welcomes the Government of the People’s Republic of #Bangladesh as its newest Member Country.”