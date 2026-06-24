Bangladesh Becomes Latest Member Of International Big Cat Alliance
The International Big Cat Alliance brings together countries which are home to the seven big cats lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Bangladesh on Wednesday became the newest member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a platform that brings together countries which are home to the seven big cats — lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.
Now, there are 27 member countries and five observer countries as part of the IBCA.
In a post on X, IBCA said, “The International Big Cat Alliance (#IBCA) warmly welcomes the Government of the People’s Republic of #Bangladesh as its newest Member Country.”
“This important milestone strengthens international cooperation for the conservation of #BigCats and their habitats, and reinforces our shared commitment to safeguarding these iconic species and the ecosystems they inhabit for future generations,” it added.
Established in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising 95 big cat range countries, non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation, conservation partners, scientific organisations engaged in big cat research, business groups and corporates committed to supporting big cat conservation efforts.
The platform aims to facilitate collaboration and synergy among stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.
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