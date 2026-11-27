ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Authorities Halt Mobile Banking In Sheikh Hasina's Home District

Dhaka: Authorities in Bangladesh have halted mobile banking in ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's home district, Gopalganj, from Friday amid growing political unrest over her plan to return to the country, local media reported. The suspension of train services imposed on November 15 will also continue for an indefinite period over security concerns, officials said.

“We were verbally instructed to restrict financial transactions in the district from November 27 to 30. We are complying with the administration’s instructions,” the Daily Star quoted state-run MFS Nagad’s distributor Sheikh Mujahidul Islam as saying.

Unrest gripped the country following Hasina’s announced plan to return on December 16 from India despite a pending death sentence. Protests, vandalism, and arson first broke out across Gopalganj on November 15.

After two days, the protests turned violent after police arrested dozens of suspected Awami League members who torched a police station at Hasina’s Tungipara hometown. The protesters also torched houses of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers in the district.

According to sources in the home ministry, recent transactions of an unusual amount of money prompted temporary suspension of Mobile financial services in Gopalganj, and it would be lifted once the situation returned to normal, The Prothom Alo reported.

The government has taken a cautious "go-slow" approach to repairs and administrative work in Gopalganj, The Prothom Alo quoted an official as saying. The official said that the government allocations to the district were also halted temporarily.

"I hope everything will start returning to normal after the situation improves a bit further," State Minister for Public Administration Abdul Bari said on Thursday.

According to a local journalist, most people use private bKash MFS service, while “it appeared everyone living anywhere in the world whose national ID contains a Gopalganj address is debarred from mobile banking services”.

He said authorities deployed 56 paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons with body-worn cameras and drones in the district to prevent recurrence of any fresh violence.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arif Hossain Khan said that the law allows MFS providers to suspend the account of anyone involved in suspicious transactions, and they acted on the basis of the rule in Gopalganj, The Prothom Alo reported.