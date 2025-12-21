ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh: 10 Arrested In Connection With Brutal Murder Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Youth In Mymensingh

Dhaka: Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a post on X, said that "10 arrested in the Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case."

"10 Arrested in Mymensingh Hindu Youth Beating Murder Case: Mymensingh, 20 December 2025: Law enforcement agencies have arrested ten individuals in connection with the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh," he added.

The arrested individuals are: Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB arrested them, while the police arrested the other three, namely, Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul.

