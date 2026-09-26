ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh, US Sign MoU On Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

Bangladesh's Prime Minister's Adviser for Science and Technology, Rehan Asad and, on behalf of the United States, Secretary Jacob Helberg ( ANI )

Dhaka: Bangladesh and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation to deepen cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The MoU was signed in New York on Friday by Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser for Science and Technology Rehan Asad and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg, according to Bangladesh's ruling party BNP's media cell.

The agreement comes as Bangladesh seeks to expand and diversify its long-term energy sources. The country is developing its first nuclear power plant at Rooppur and has been pursuing international cooperation in nuclear science and technology.

Under the MoU, the two sides recognised the strategic significance of their diplomatic relationship and its regional and international security implications, including energy security. They also noted the role nuclear energy can play in meeting the energy requirements of both countries, according to local media reports.