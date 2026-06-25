ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh, China Agree To Strengthen Cooperation On Teesta River Management: Report

Beijing: Bangladesh and China on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation in the management of the Teesta and other rivers. The agreement was reached when Chinese water resources minister Li Guoying called on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who is currently in Beijing, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency reported.

Rahman, who chose Malaysia for his first visit abroad since assuming office earlier this year, arrived in the Chinese city of Dalian from Kuala Lumpur on Jun 22, where he attended a World Economic Forum event.

On Wednesday, he arrived in Beijing by a high-speed train from Dalian and is expected to hold meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior officials. During his meeting with Li, Rahman highlighted Bangladesh's ongoing river excavation programme aimed at reducing flood risks, protecting the environment, and ensuring the proper management of water resources, the report said.

In this connection, he sought China's support in improving Bangladesh's water resource management. Rahman also sought Chinese technical assistance in the Teesta management project, the report said.

In response, the Chinese minister assured full cooperation with the Bangladesh government's initiatives in water resource management, it said. Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Dhaka and Beijing in 2005, as well as the visit of Chinese water experts to Bangladesh last year, Li said that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in water resource management is practical and research-based.

Rahman also sought China's assistance in preventing riverbank erosion, improving irrigation systems, and enhancing inland water navigation in Bangladesh, the report said.