ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh All Set To Elect New President; BNP's Mirza Alamgir Frontrunner

Dhaka: Bangladesh is all set to elect its new president on Thursday, with ruling BNP stalwart Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir the frontrunner in a contest that marks the country's first presidential election in 35 years.

Lawmakers will choose between Alamgir and Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, the candidate of the 11-party opposition alliance. The voting will be held at the parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) from 2:00 pm to 5 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Alamgir, 78, is the candidate of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while Ahmed, 84, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is contesting as the candidate of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance.

The Election Commission declared the nomination papers of both candidates valid on August 16.

It is the first contested presidential election in Bangladesh since 1991, as the office had largely been filled through consensus and uncontested polls in recent decades.

Speaking at the BNP parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Alamgir appealed to the BNP lawmakers to vote for him in Thursday's presidential election.

“If I have made any mistake or unintentionally hurt anyone during my tenure, I seek forgiveness,” said Alamgir, who has served as BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General, Acting Secretary General and Secretary General.

Several lawmakers present at the meeting said the veteran leader became emotional and broke down in tears several times.

Alamgir pledged that he would never compromise on the country's independence and sovereignty.

The president-elect will take the oath as Bangladesh's new president on Friday evening at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, The Daily Star reported, citing sources at the Secretariat and Parliament Secretariat.

The presidential election was necessitated after Mohammed Shahabuddin, a close aide of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned last month on health grounds before completing his five-year tenure.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who is also the BNP chairman, had nominated Alamgir, a longtime secretary general of the party and a close ally of former premier Khaleda Zia, as its presidential candidate.

Under the Constitution, a new president is required to be elected within 90 days of the office falling vacant.