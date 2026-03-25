ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Marks Genocide Day, PM Rahman Calls For Reaffirming Liberation War Values

The celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War, at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi on Dec 15, 2021 ( ANI )

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for the establishment of the Liberation War's spirit of "equality, human dignity and social justice", as the nation observed Genocide Day on Wednesday.

The Pakistani army launched ‘Operation Searchlight’ on March 25 to suppress the Bengali people’s calls for self-determination in erstwhile East Pakistan, killing over 20,000 people alone in Dhaka. Officially, three million people were killed in the subsequent nine-month Liberation War. Bangladesh observes Genocide Day to pay homage to the victims.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Rahman said that Pakistani occupation forces carried out "one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of ‘Operation Searchlight’."