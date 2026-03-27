ETV Bharat / international

Balendra Shah 'Balen' Is Now Nepal's Youngest PM

Balendra Shah, front center with sun glasses, arrives for a swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of the House of Representatives at the Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 26, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Balendra Shah 'Balen' was on Friday appointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal, making him the youngest elected leader to hold the top executive post in the Himalayan nation.

President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Balen, the parliamentary party leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), as the prime minister in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the Constitution, states a notice issued by the President's Office. The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician has also become the first prime minister from the Madhes region.

President Paudel is scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed prime minister at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, at 12.34 pm, according to Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the president.

A unique blend of Hindu and Buddhist religious traditions will feature during Balens' swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will comprise elaborate religious rituals, including Shankhanad (conch blowing) by seven brahmins, recitation of Vedic hymns or Swasti Bachan by 108 Hindu Batuks or young brahmins and Mangal Bachan or recitation of Buddhist scripture by 107 Lamas, according to sources close to Balen.