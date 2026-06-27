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Bahrain Says Targeted By Several Iranian Drones

Bahrain's foreign ministry accused Tehran of sabotaging peace efforts after the United States and Iran traded strikes for the first time since signing an agreement

BAHRAIN IRAN
FILE - Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (ANI)
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By AFP

Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Manama: Bahrain's foreign ministry said Saturday that it had been targeted by several Iranian drones, accusing Tehran of sabotaging peace efforts after the United States and Iran traded strikes for the first time since signing an agreement to end the Middle East war.

The ministry expressed Bahrain's "strongest condemnation of the targeting of its territory at dawn this Saturday by several Iranian drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty", saying Iran's attacks were "sabotaging peace efforts".

Iran on Saturday accused the US of violating the peace deal agreed to end the conflict, after Washington launched strikes on Iranian territory and Tehran said it had responded with attacks on US targets in the Gulf.

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US IRAN
IRAN DRONE ATTACK ON BAHRAIN
IRAN ATTACK BAHRAIN
BAHRAIN IRAN

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