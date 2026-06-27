ETV Bharat / international

Bahrain Says Targeted By Several Iranian Drones

Manama: Bahrain's foreign ministry said Saturday that it had been targeted by several Iranian drones, accusing Tehran of sabotaging peace efforts after the United States and Iran traded strikes for the first time since signing an agreement to end the Middle East war.

The ministry expressed Bahrain's "strongest condemnation of the targeting of its territory at dawn this Saturday by several Iranian drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty", saying Iran's attacks were "sabotaging peace efforts".