Bahrain Says Iran Hit A Desalination Plant, Stoking Fears Of Attacks On Civilian Sites

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) ( AP )

Dubai: Bahrain accused Iran of striking a desalination plant on Sunday, raising fears that civilian infrastructure may become fair game in the war, as Iran’s president vowed to expand the country's attacks on American targets across the region in the face of intense U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

A late-night Israeli strike on an oil facility engulfed parts of Tehran in smoke on Sunday, while Israel renewed attacks in Lebanon. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the 9-day-old campaign, which has rippled across the region and appears to have no end in sight.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened Sunday to step up attacks on American targets across the Middle East, backtracking from conciliatory comments a day earlier, in which he apologized for attacks on his Gulf neighbors' soil. Those were quickly contradicted by Iranian hard-liners.

In Lebanon, intensifying Israeli strikes pushed the death toll higher as hundreds of thousands were displaced and Israel targeted the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

In Israel, the military said two soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon — the first Israeli military fatalities since the start of the war last week. Three people were also injured in Israel in a Sunday afternoon strike.

The war, which Israel and the United States launched with airstrikes on Feb. 28, has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and at least 11 in Israel, according to officials. Six U.S. troops have also been killed.

The conflict has rattled global markets, disrupted air travel and left Iran’s leadership weakened by several thousand Israeli and American airstrikes.

Iran’s president toughens tone

In video comments Sunday, Pezeshkian said Iran's military response would only strengthen.

“When we are attacked, we have no choice but to respond. The more pressure they impose on us, the stronger our response will naturally be,” Pezeshkian said. “Our Iran, our country, will not bow easily in the face of bullying, oppression or aggression — and it never has.”

The remarks came a day after Pezeshkian said Iran regretted regional concerns caused by Iranian strikes and urged neighboring states not to take part in U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iran. While multiple Gulf states reported intercepting more incoming missiles and drones from Iran, Pezeshkian said the country wasn't looking to battle them and accused the U.S. of trying to pit countries against one another.

Iranian hard-liners quickly contradicted those remarks. Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei wrote on X: “The geography of some countries in the region — both overtly and covertly — is in the hands of the enemy, and those points are used against our country in acts of aggression. Intense attacks on these targets will continue."

Mohseni-Ejei and Pezeshkian are part of a three-member leadership council that has overseen Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a strike at the outset of the war.

Pezeshkian’s remarks Sunday reinforced pledges that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. and Israeli threats, with Trump and Netanyahu saying their aim remains the replacement of Iran’s leaders.

“We’re not looking to settle,” Trump told reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One. “They’d like to settle.”

Desalination and oil facilities attacked