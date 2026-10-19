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Baby Orangutan Rescued In India Repatriated To Indonesia

Handover ceremony at Kulanamu Airport. Indonesian Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Anthoni, together with Indian authorities ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Jakarta: A baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on Monday following coordinated efforts by wildlife authorities and CITES Management Authorities of both countries, the Indian Embassy said.

The orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat and arrived at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan on Monday, where officials from the Consulate General of India attended a reception organised by Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry.

Since its rescue, the animal has received veterinary care and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities. According to a statement issued by the Indian mission in Jakarta, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Management Authorities of India and Indonesia coordinated its repatriation in accordance with applicable requirements and protocols.