ETV Bharat / international

Azerbaijan's President Skips Turkey-Hosted Summit, Stirring Talk Of A Rift With Ally Ankara

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather for a group photo during a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 6, 2022 ( AP )

Ankara: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev failed to attend a regional summit hosted by Turkey on Friday, fueling speculation about a rift between the once-close allies.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are traditional allies with deep cultural and ethnic ties and often describe themselves as being “one nation, two states.” But tensions have emerged recently following criticism in Turkey about Azerbaijan’s decision to ban the wearing of hijabs in schools and over Baku’s growing ties with Israel.

Whether Aliyev would participate in the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara was being watched for an indication of the state of the relationship.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov represented Azerbaijan at the meeting and Azerbaijani media attributed Aliyev’s absence to previously scheduled engagements. The organization groups Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

But Farman Aydin, an analyst writing in Azerbaijan’s pro-government Azernews media outlet, pointed at an increasingly hostile campaign against Azerbaijan. “For Azerbaijanis, the hostility is especially painful because it comes from a country regarded as a close ally,” he wrote.

He said Aliyev’s decision not to attend the summit "can equally be understood as a diplomatic signal that even the closest partnerships require mutual respect.” The rift appeared after social media users in Turkey and some members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-oriented ruling party criticized Baku’s decision in September to ban girls and teachers wearing Islamic covering in schools.

Small-scale protests were also staged outside Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in Turkey, where Erdogan’s government overturned similar hijab bans after coming to power in 2003. Adding to the tensions, many in Turkey — a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in the Middle East — have also questioned Azerbaijan’s close ties to Israel.