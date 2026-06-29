ETV Bharat / international

Ayatollah Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita To Represent India

New Delhi: Bihar governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita will attend the funeral ceremony of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government, ANI reported on Monday citing Iranian sources.

The latest development comes days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies for Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, who was killed in a joint attack by Israel and the US on February 28.

Having headed the Islamic Republic for 36 years, 86-year-old Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military strikes directed against Tehran.

According to Iranian state media, the multi-day funeral ceremonies are scheduled to begin on July 4. The rituals will include events in Qom, a holy city south of Tehran, on July 7 and will conclude with his final burial on July 9 in his hometown, the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.