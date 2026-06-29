Ayatollah Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita To Represent India
Scheduled on July 4, the state funeral is anticipated to draw millions of mourners across Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Bihar governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita will attend the funeral ceremony of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government, ANI reported on Monday citing Iranian sources.
The latest development comes days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial ceremonies for Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, who was killed in a joint attack by Israel and the US on February 28.
Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, to attend funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government: Iranian Sources pic.twitter.com/CnjeFZp3Ju— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026
Having headed the Islamic Republic for 36 years, 86-year-old Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military strikes directed against Tehran.
According to Iranian state media, the multi-day funeral ceremonies are scheduled to begin on July 4. The rituals will include events in Qom, a holy city south of Tehran, on July 7 and will conclude with his final burial on July 9 in his hometown, the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.
While Islamic jurisprudence typically dictates that a deceased person be buried as soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours, exceptions are permissible, particularly during a state of war.
Speculation regarding the timeline of the final ceremonies had been mounting since February, with early reports suggesting a late June date before state media officially confirmed the July schedule.
The state funeral is anticipated to draw close to 20 million mourners across Tehran, Mashhad, and Qom. A large number of foreign dignitaries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are expected to attend the ceremonies.
If the projected turnout is met, it will break the record of 10 million attendees set during the 1989 funeral of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Following the event, the late leader's 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, took charge as the Supreme Leader of Iran on March 8. However, widespread speculation continues to surround his current health and exact location, with prominent US officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, stating that he is presently in a coma.
The invite arrives amidst a cooling of geopolitical tensions. Following months of severe conflict that disrupted global energy lines and triggered a major fuel crisis, Iran and the United States have agreed to a peace framework.
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