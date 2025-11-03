ETV Bharat / international

Avalanche Strikes Nepal's Yalung Ri: At Least 7 Killed

Nepal's Yalung Ri peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district. Several people are injured and missing

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

Kathmandu: At least seven people including foreign climbers were killed and four others injured on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak, according to media reports.

Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. The peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district.

Among the deceased are three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato as saying.

More to follow....

NEPAL DISASTER
AVALANCHE HITS MOUNTAIN YALUNG RI
NEPAL AVALANCHE

