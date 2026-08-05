ETV Bharat / international

Authorities Say Man Carrying Ammo Was Monitoring Security At Trump Golf Course Near LA

FILE - The entrance to Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., is seen in this photo, July 2, 2020. ( AP )

Los Angeles: A man carrying ammunition and with a gun in his car was arrested Sunday at President Donald Trump's Los Angeles-area golf course after appearing to monitor security preparations two days ahead of Trump's fundraiser there, authorities said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Jeanine John Taele, 38, was taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket. Authorities recovered a loaded pistol in his car. Law enforcement searched his home in the nearby city of Downey on Monday and found a plethora of firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armor and notebooks with "concerning statements."

The sheriff's department announced the arrest as Trump was preparing to arrive for the Republican National Committee dinner at the Trump National Golf Course in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes just south of Los Angeles. The department did not elaborate on what the notebooks' "concerning statements" were or whether the man was planning an attack on the president or event.

Taele was charged with several felonies including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun. He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor.