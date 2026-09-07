ETV Bharat / international

Australian Tunnel Rescuer Arnold Dix Says He Faces 'Unprecedented' Challenge In Flood-hit Nepal

Kathmandu: Australian tunnel rescue expert Arnold Dix, internationally celebrated for his pivotal contribution in extracting forty-one trapped workers from India’s Silkyara tunnel during 2023, has characterised ongoing flood mitigation operations throughout Nepal as a professional challenge unlike any encountered previously in his professional life.

Dispatching reports directly from the field in the wake of catastrophic inundations surrounding the Bhote Koshi river, Dix stated early Monday that disaster response squads are steering through a complex, multi-layered emergency.

“Right now, in Nepal, we are facing something I have never faced before,” Dix posted on social media. “Not one rescue, but multiple potential rescues, unfolding at the same time, in different places, each with its own dangers, uncertainties and lives that may still be saved.”

Recalling insights gained from the Silkyara mission, where a singular, highly intricate subterranean extraction successfully restored forty-one men to their families, Dix underlined that current conditions near the Bhote Koshi require transitioning from a singular concentration towards managing several concurrent crisis zones amidst intense unpredictability.

Synthesising Western professional duties with Eastern philosophical frameworks, Dix observed that the magnitude of the calamity demands enduring commitment irrespective of immediate results.

“Asian traditions offer another powerful idea: dharma,” he wrote. “The test is not simply whether we succeed. It is whether we continue to do what is right when the path becomes harder, the responsibilities multiply, and the outcome cannot be known.”

While search and recovery missions proceed across severely impacted segments of the Bhote Koshi corridor, domestic and overseas response units continue traversing perilous terrain to reach isolated populations.

“Silkyara taught me never to confuse unlikely with impossible,” Dix added. “Nepal is teaching me something more: when several lives may depend upon us at once, hope must become discipline, compassion must become action, and duty cannot depend upon certainty of success.”