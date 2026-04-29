ETV Bharat / international

Australian Climber On Record Sea-To-Summit Everest Bid

This handout photograph taken on April 22, 2026 by Stanley Gaskell shows Australian climber Oliver Foran (R) trekking in Kothe at Makalu Barun National Park in Nepal. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: Among the hundreds of climbers hoping to scale Everest this season, 27-year-old Australian Oliver Foran began his journey far away, cycling and then walking all the way from the sea.

Foran is seeking to break the 67-day "sea-to-summit" record, first pedalling 1,150 kilometres (715 miles) from the warm waves of the Bay of Bengal in India to Nepal and now trekking to the icy 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak.

"I always wanted to climb Mount Everest, but I wanted to do it in a special way," Foran told AFP by telephone on a break from his long hike upwards to Everest Base Camp, and then to the highest place on Earth.

This handout photograph taken on April 20, 2026 by Stanley Gaskell shows Australian climber Oliver Foran (R) trekking in Hurhure Pass at Makalu Barun National Park in Nepal. (AFP)

It is also a deeply personal journey, with Foran raising funds for youth mental health. The former real estate agent climbed his first major mountain, Nepal's 6,189-metre (20,305-foot) Island Peak, in 2024.

He then summited 6,812-metre (22,349-foot) Ama Dablam last year. He hopes Everest will be his first 8,000-metre mountain.

He has been training -- cycling, exercising and working on his breathing -- for the past six months to build endurance for the altitude.

'Unique'

The sea-to-summit is a rare feat, first completed by another Australian, Tim Macartney-Snape, in 1990. Macartney-Snape spent three months walking from sea level to the Everest summit, and it was his documentary that sparked the idea for Foran.

The current record is held by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho, who walked and then kayaked the Ganges river, cycled to Nepal and then trekked up to the base camp in 2013, five years before his death on another mountain. Foran aims to slash a week off that record and reach the summit in 60 days.

"It is a challenging task and a unique one," said Gelje Sherpa, his lead guide and expedition organiser at AGA Adventures.