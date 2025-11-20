ETV Bharat / international

Australia Yields To Turkey In Standoff Over Next Climate Summit

Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy of Australia, speaks during a plenary session at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday ( AP )

Belém: Australia has conceded defeat in a bruising diplomatic struggle over hosting rights to next year's UN climate summit, with Turkey prevailing despite holding a much weaker hand.

Exactly who presides over the blockbuster global event is still in play, but Australia's long-running campaign to bring COP31 to Adelaide is over.

"Obviously, it would be great if Australia could have it all. But we can't have it all," said a dejected Chris Bowen, Australia's climate minister, in Brazil where this year's climate talks rumble on.

Just two days earlier in the rainforest city of Belem, where the unresolved standoff with Turkey risked a spat on the world stage, Bowen declared confidently: "We're in it to win it."

But despite its bid enjoying overwhelming support, Australia could not get around a quirk of the UN system -- that consensus is required to win hosting rights.

Turkey refused to withdraw, leading to a tug-of-war in Belem that tested Brazil's insistence that global climate solidarity was alive and well.

Without one side backing down, or another arrangement being made, COP31 would default to Germany, which hosts the UN climate body's offices -- something many wanted to avoid, not least the Germans themselves.

A highly-unusual alternative was brokered: Turkey would host the 200-nation summit, but Australia would steer the marathon negotiations.

"I know some people will be disappointed in that outcome," said Bowen but "significant concessions are what's required when you try to find consensus."

Turkey triumph

It is a major coup for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pursued an assertive, go-between diplomacy that positioned Turkey as a mediator in conflicts from Ukraine to Gaza and the Horn of Africa.

The summit will be held in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, where Turkey already hosts a major diplomatic forum every January that serves to showcase the soft power image that Ankara wants to project.

COP summits attract world leaders, business executives, and tens of thousands of visitors, and hosting the gala events has become a point of prestige.