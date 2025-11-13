ETV Bharat / international

Australia's Opposition Ditches Commitment To Net Zero Emissions

Sydney: Australia's conservative opposition said Thursday it will drop its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 if it wins power and leads a country dependent on fossil fuels but highly vulnerable to climate change.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left government has poured billions into solar power, wind turbines and green manufacturing and pledged to make Australia a renewable energy superpower.

It has also pledged to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70 percent from 2005 levels over the next decade and is campaigning to co-host next year's UN climate summit alongside Pacific Island neighbours -- some of the most climate-threatened nations in the world.

The opposition centre-right Liberal Party have agonised in recent weeks over whether to drop the net zero emissions pledge, introduced in 2021 by the party's former leader Scott Morrison when he was prime minister.

After days of closed-door debate with party top brass, opposition leader Sussan Ley said on Thursday that her party would drop the goal if it returned to office.

She said they remained committed to "responding to climate change in a way that is affordable, responsible and achievable".

"Net zero would be welcome" but the target would have to be achieved without government intervention, Ley added.

"Energy affordability" would instead take precedence over government action to stop climate change, she said.

The Liberals were roundly defeated in this year's federal elections by Albanese's Labor, sparking soul searching on how best to claw back power.

Ley's announcement comes just days after their conservative coalition partners, the National Party, voted to ditch their net zero by 2050 target.

The two parties will meet Sunday to determine their coalition's formal stance.

'Climate wars' redux

Australia's "climate wars" -- a years-long domestic fight over emissions policy -- stalled progress and the country remains dependent on its fossil fuel economy for growth.