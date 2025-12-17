ETV Bharat / international

Australia Holds First Funeral For Bondi Beach Attack Victims

A mourner lights candles as people gather around floral tributes outside Bondi Pavilion in Sydney on December 17, 2025, to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting. ( AFP )

Sydney: Australia held the first funeral Wednesday for victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as large crowds gathered to grieve a rabbi slain in the attack. Sajid Akram and his son Naveed opened fire on a Jewish festival at the famed surf beach on Sunday evening, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more.

Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl, two Holocaust survivors, and a married couple shot dead as they tried to thwart the attack. Father-of-five Eli Schlanger, known as the "Bondi rabbi", was the first person mourned with a service at Chabad of Bondi Synagogue.

Schlanger was a chaplain who served in prisons and hospitals, according to the Chabad movement, which represents a branch of Hasidic Jews and organised Sunday's event. Mourners cried as his body was wheeled into the synagogue inside a black coffin.

Two young women wailed with grief as they draped themselves over the casket. "Anyone who knew him knew that he was the very best of us," said Jewish community leader Alex Ryvchin before the funeral.

The Chabad of Bondi Synagogue will hold a second funeral for 39-year-old rabbi Yaakov Levitan in the afternoon. Levitan was a father of four renowned for his charitable work, the Chabad movement said.

Squads of police patrolled the streets outside the Bondi synagogue, marshalling the large crowds gathered to pay their respects. "My heart goes out to the community today and every day," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday. "But today particularly will be a difficult day with the first funerals underway," he told a local radio station.

Sowing panic

Authorities said the attack was designed to sow panic among the nation's Jews. Albanese said the father-and-son gunmen had been radicalised by an "ideology of hate". "It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State ideology," he told national broadcaster ABC on Tuesday.

Questions are mounting over whether authorities could have acted earlier to foil the attack. Naveed Akram, reportedly an unemployed bricklayer, came to the attention of Australia's intelligence agency in 2019. But he was not considered to be an imminent threat at the time and largely fell off the radar.