ETV Bharat / international

Australia Gets Its First Female Army Chief, Susan Coyle

Canberra: Australia will get its first female chief of army, with the appointment of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle to the post. Coyle, currently chief of joint capabilities, is the first woman to be appointed head of any of the services in the Australian military.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointments of new military chiefs on Monday, ahead of the government unveiling its 2026 statement on defence strategy and investment later this week. The appointments commence in July.

The current Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will become the new Chief of the Defence Force, replacing Admiral David Johnston.

Hammond has commanded submarines and the Australian fleet. He has been the Chief of the Navy since 2022. As the second naval officer in a row to serve as chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), his expertise is particularly relevant as Australia deals with the AUKUS agreement.

Coyle, who enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1987, has worked at the tactical, operational and strategic levels and in command roles. These include the commander of the Task Group Afghanistan and the commanding officer of the 17th Signal Regiment. She replaces Lieutenant General Stuart as Army Chief.