ETV Bharat / international

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong To Visit India To Attend Quad Meet

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar co-chairs the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong, in New Delhi on Nov, 20, 2025. ( ANI )

Canberra: Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong is set to travel to India on Monday to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and deliberate on "shared interests", including maritime security and critical minerals. India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the coalition on Tuesday.

“In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership – four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region,” Wong was quoted as saying in a press release issued on Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs’ website.

Wong said that Australia, India, Japan and the United States are “delivering concrete outcomes on shared interests including maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief.”

She said that she will also hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with the Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, while in India. Wong asserted that Australia and India’s partnership has “never been more consequential.”