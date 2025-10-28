ETV Bharat / international

Australia Fends Off Shark Bites With New Tech And Old

Sydney: High above Sydney's beaches, drones seek one of the world's deadliest predators, scanning for the flick of a tail, the swish of a fin or a shadow slipping through the swell.

Australia's oceans are teeming with sharks, with great whites topping the list of species that might fatally chomp a human.

Undeterred, Australians flock to the sea in huge numbers -- with a 2024 survey showing nearly two-thirds of the population made a total of 650 million coastal visits in a single year.

Many beach lovers accept the risks.

When a shark killed surfer Mercury Psillakis off a northern Sydney beach in September, his grief-stricken family called it "a tragic and unavoidable accident".

Increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures that appear to be swaying sharks' migratory patterns may be contributing to an escalation in attacks despite overfishing depleting some species, scientists say.

More than 1,280 shark incidents have been recorded around Australia since 1791 -- about 260 of them fatal -- according to a national database.

Though still relatively rare, fatal attacks do appear to be on the rise, with 56 reported deaths in the 25 years to 2025, compared to 27 deaths in the previous quarter-century.

Shepherding sharks

But how best to protect people from sharks is a sensitive topic in Australia.

Authorities have adopted a multi-layered approach -- deploying drones, fixing acoustic trackers to sharks so they can be detected by listening buoys near popular beaches, alerting people in real time with a mobile app, and stringing up old-fashioned nets.

Drones have become a key resource, spotting more than 1,000 of the predators in the past year as they prowled New South Wales coastal waters.

"We err on the side of caution," Surf Life Saving New South Wales drone pilot Oliver Heys told AFP.

"If we see something, we drop down and zoom in to see if it is a dangerous shark or not," he said.

"When we see them, a jet ski or inflatable rescue boat shepherds the shark back out to sea."

Pilots look for three species considered the most dangerous: great whites, tiger sharks and bull sharks.

Of these, the great white has accounted for 42 percent of shark attacks since 2000.