ETV Bharat / international

Australia Expands Biometric Collection Programme To Visa Applicants In India

New Delhi: The Australian government is expanding its biometrics collection programme to visa applicants in India as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure, efficient and trusted visa system, according to a statement issued by the country's high commission in New Delhi.

From October 26 this year, people submitting a new Australian visa application in India "may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image," it said.

"The new requirements will apply only to applications lodged on or after October 26 and will not affect visas already granted or applications lodged before that date," the Australian High Commission said in a statement dated October 26.

Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs, the authority that manages visa processes in Australia, if they are required to provide biometrics, and will receive instructions on how to complete this step, it said.

"Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to attend one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App," the high commission said.

Typically, this advice will be provided to the applicant or their authorised agent via email, it added. The expansion of the biometrics programme will help "protect applicants while supporting the strong movement of people" between Australia and India, the statement said.

The people-to-people links between Australia and India have "never been stronger". The Australian government wants the visa process to remain secure, efficient and trusted as increasing numbers of Indians visit, study, work and build connections with Australia, the high commission said.