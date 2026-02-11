ETV Bharat / international

Attacker Of Indian Students In Russia Pleads Guilty, Remanded

Moscow: The 15-year-old juvenile, who attacked and wounded four Indian medical students and two police officers on Saturday, pleaded guilty and was remanded to two months' judicial custody on Tuesday. The teenager, a student of class IX of a local school, pleaded guilty and apologised to his victims for causing suffering to them, Bashinform agency reported.

He was produced in the Ufa court and has been remanded for two months of judicial custody till April 7, according to reports from the capital of Bashkortostan, 1200 km east of Moscow. He faces up to a 15-year sentence for the knife attack on four Indian students and two police officers.

The Federal Investigating Agency has also launched a case of dereliction of duty against local officials responsible for combating juvenile delinquency, as they allegedly knew about the boy’s link to a banned Neo-Nazi outfit, National Socialism/ White Power (NS/WP). Bashkortostan is a Muslim-dominated republic of the Russian Federation.