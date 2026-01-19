'Attack On Supreme Leader Khamenei Would Mean All-Out War', Warns Iran President As Protest Death Toll Nears 4000
On Sunday, a rights group reported that nearly 4000 people have died in government’s recent crackdown on nationwide anti-regime protests.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be treated as a declaration of "war".
Pezeshkian's comments came amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump told Politico on Saturday that it was "time to look for new leadership in Iran".
The Iranian President took to social media platform X on Sunday and blamed sanctions by United States and its allies for the evolving situation in Iran. "If the people of Iran face hardship and difficulties in their lives, one of the main reasons for it is the longstanding enmity and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States government and its allies," he said.
He further warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be considered a declaration of "all-out war" against the Iranian nation. "Any aggression against the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to all-out war against the Iranian nation," he stated.
اگر سختی و تنگنایی در زندگی مردم عزیز #ایران وجود دارد، یکی از عوامل اصلی آن دشمنی دیرینه و تحریمهای غیرانسانی دولت امریکا و همپیمانان اوست.— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) January 18, 2026
تعرض به رهبری معظم کشورمان بهمنزله جنگ تمام عیار با ملت ایران است.
As the nation continues to face public unrest, Trump on Saturday called for an end to Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's decades-long rule, saying the country needs new leadership. "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran," Trump said while speaking to Politico.
The demonstrations have been driven by public anger over political repression, economic hardship, and human rights abuses. Trump strongly criticised Iran's leadership, accusing it of governing through violence and fear. Referring to alleged executions, he told the publication, "The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago."
The US President further argued that Iran's current leadership depends on repression to remain in power and blamed Khamenei for what he described as the country's downfall. Trump accused the supreme leader of presiding over the "complete destruction of the country" and of using unprecedented levels of violence to suppress dissent.
Meanwhile, a US-based rights group said the death toll from the recent wave of protests in Iran has risen sharply. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has verified at least 3,919 deaths, up from its earlier figure of 3,308 on Saturday, apprehending that the actual number could be even higher.
According to HRANA, this is the deadliest period of protests or unrest in Iran in decades, similar to the violence seen around the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
HRANA said it relies on a network of activists inside Iran who confirm reported deaths. However, the Associated Press said it has not been able to independently verify the figures.
While Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll, on Saturday, Supreme Leader Khamenei said the protests have left "several thousand" people dead and blamed the United States for the violence. This is for the first time that an Iranian leader publicly acknowledged the scale of casualties since the protests began on December 28, triggered by anger over Iran's "weak economy".
The rights group also said that 24,669 protesters have been arrested during the crackdown.
Notably, relations between Tehran and Washington have remained fraught since Trump's return to the White House, characterised by a continuation of the "maximum pressure" policy and frequent verbal confrontations between the two leaderships. Iranian officials have also repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of stirring unrest in the country.
