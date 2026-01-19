ETV Bharat / international

'Attack On Supreme Leader Khamenei Would Mean All-Out War', Warns Iran President As Protest Death Toll Nears 4000

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any attack on the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be treated as a declaration of "war".

Pezeshkian's comments came amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump told Politico on Saturday that it was "time to look for new leadership in Iran".

The Iranian President took to social media platform X on Sunday and blamed sanctions by United States and its allies for the evolving situation in Iran. "If the people of Iran face hardship and difficulties in their lives, one of the main reasons for it is the longstanding enmity and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States government and its allies," he said.

He further warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be considered a declaration of "all-out war" against the Iranian nation. "Any aggression against the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to all-out war against the Iranian nation," he stated.

As the nation continues to face public unrest, Trump on Saturday called for an end to Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's decades-long rule, saying the country needs new leadership. "It's time to look for new leadership in Iran," Trump said while speaking to Politico.

The demonstrations have been driven by public anger over political repression, economic hardship, and human rights abuses. Trump strongly criticised Iran's leadership, accusing it of governing through violence and fear. Referring to alleged executions, he told the publication, "The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago."