ETV Bharat / international

Attack On Paramilitary Base In Karachi Last Month Backed by Afghanistan, Says Pakistan

Taliban police guard the area where a strike hit a house in the Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( AP )

Karachi: Terrorists who attacked a paramilitary Rangers compound in Karachi last month had backing from Afghanistan, the Home Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province said on Tuesday.

At least three terrorists and three paramilitary soldiers were killed after heavily armed militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked a compound belonging to the Sindh Rangers in Karachi on June 28, according to the Pakistan Army. One terrorist, believed to be an Afghan national, was captured alive, it said.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said in a press conference here that the terrorists were getting instructions from Afghanistan until the last stage of the operation. “Our investigations have concluded that the planning and training of the terrorists took place in Afghanistan,” Lanjar said.